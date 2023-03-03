U.S. Rabbi Expresses Concern over Pre-Ramadan Terror Strikes in Israel, Hails Israeli Humanitarian Work

JERUSALEM, Israel – Rabbi Abraham Cooper is an expert on anti-Semitism in his position as director of the Global Social Action Agenda at the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center. He is frequently in Israel and made his most recent visit as citizens here were reeling from the latest Palestinian terror attacks in northern Israel and near Jericho, where two Israeli brothers and a U.S. citizen were murdered.

He came to the CBN News studio to discuss his concerns about a heightened terror alert as the month-long Muslim Ramadan holiday approaches. He also explained how the U.S. government continues to financially encourage Palestinian terrorism, and addressed the issue of the increase in attacks on Jews in the United States.

On the positive side, Cooper is encouraged by Israel's humanitarian outreach in places such as Africa, where the growing influence of the Abraham Accords is producing fruit.

To watch Rabbi Cooper's interview with CBN News, click on the video under the story headline.