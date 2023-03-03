Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageIsraelNews
CBNNews.com

U.S. Rabbi Expresses Concern over Pre-Ramadan Terror Strikes in Israel, Hails Israeli Humanitarian Work

03-03-2023
Julie Stahl
6321618328112
DF_JD12049_Rabbi_Cooper_On_Terrorism_against_Israel_HD1080_0_532
Mourners comfort each other at the funeral of Elan Ganeles, 27, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen from West Hartford, Connecticut, in Raanana, Israel, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Mourners comfort each other at the funeral of Elan Ganeles, 27, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen from West Hartford, Connecticut, in Raanana, Israel, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
6321618328112

JERUSALEM, Israel – Rabbi Abraham Cooper is an expert on anti-Semitism in his position as director of the Global Social Action Agenda at the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center. He is frequently in Israel and made his most recent visit as citizens here were reeling from the latest Palestinian terror attacks in northern Israel and near Jericho, where two Israeli brothers and a U.S. citizen were murdered.

slider img 2

He came to the CBN News studio to discuss his concerns about a heightened terror alert as the month-long Muslim Ramadan holiday approaches. He also explained how the U.S. government continues to financially encourage Palestinian terrorism, and addressed the issue of the increase in attacks on Jews in the United States.

On the positive side, Cooper is encouraged by Israel's humanitarian outreach in places such as Africa, where the growing influence of the Abraham Accords is producing fruit.

To watch Rabbi Cooper's interview with CBN News, click on the video under the story headline.

Did you know?

God is everywhere—even in the news. That’s why we view every news story through the lens of faith. We are committed to delivering quality independent Christian journalism you can trust. But it takes a lot of hard work, time, and money to do what we do. Help us continue to be a voice for truth in the media by supporting CBN News for as little as $1.

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Error: There was an internal error submitting your form. Please check your information and try again or call us at 1-800-759-0700
Latest CBN News Stories