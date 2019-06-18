Trump Plans to Deport Millions of Migrants Starting Next Week

President Trump has announced a sweeping new immigration initiative. He says beginning next week agents will start deporting millions of immigrants who are living in the US illegally.

In a tweet, Monday night the president wrote, "Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people."

An administration official tells the Associated Press the push will focus on the more than one million people who have not complied with orders by federal judges to leave the country.

The president also tweeted that Guatemala is ready to help stem the flow of migrants from Central America.

They would do that by agreeing to force asylum seekers to make their claims in Guatemala rather than allowing them to travel on to Mexico and the US southern border. There's been no confirmation yet from Guatemala's leaders.

This comes amid reports that the number of migrants detained at the border is starting to decrease after several months of record border arrests — the number of family units dropping by about 13 percent in June.

Border officials believe the decreasing numbers are due to Mexico taking new steps to stem the flow of migrants into its country. For example, in early June, Mexican police blocked one group of 1,000 migrants.

And over this past weekend, Mexican authorities stopped another group of 800 illegal migrants.

As CBN News reported, President Trump had threatened new tariffs against Mexico to convince authorities to take new steps to stop the massive flow of migrants headed for the US border, passing through Mexico on their journey from countries like Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.