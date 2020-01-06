Cheney's Fmr. National Security Advisor: Trump 'Took the Biggest Terrorist Mastermind in the World off the Battlefield'

John Hannah of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, who served as Vice President Dick Cheney's national security advisor, tells CBN News that Trump's decision to strike Iran's terrorist mastermind should strike fear in the heart of the Islamist regime.

Hannah says Trump just "took the biggest terrorist mastermind in the world off the battlefield."

"Soleimani will be very very difficult to replace for the Iranians. It's a terrible blow for that system and their entire national security policy," he continued. "It is a tremendous shock to the Iranian system. They thought Soleimani was untouchable."

"My guess is that they're terribly unsettled right now, that they don't know exactly what to do and what this president is capable of if they again accidentally cross one of his red lines that could bring the full wrath of American military power against Iran itself in a way that would threaten the survival of that regime."

"They've got much more to worry about if they continue to push and prod and threaten American interests in the Middle East and around the world," he said.

