Iranian Leader Offers $3M Reward to 'Whoever Kills Trump'

JERUSALEM, Israel - An Iranian lawmaker offered a $3 million reward to anyone who assassinates US President Donald Trump in retaliation for the killing of Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have steadily increased since US forces killed Soleimani in an airstrike on Jan. 3 in Baghdad.

"On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump," MP Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-seat parliament, ISNA reported.

The city of Kerman is Soleimani's hometown and it is where his remains are buried.

It is unclear if the proposition has any official backing from Iranian clerics.

Hamzeh also urged Iranian leaders to work towards ensuring their country obtains a nuclear weapon.

"If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats ... We should put the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right," he was quoted as saying by ISNA.

Iran threatened on Monday to abandon the 1970 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) if three European Union members pursue measures to punish the Islamic Republic over its repeated violations of the 2015 nuclear agreement.

Britain, France, and Germany launched a process last week that could eventually bring Iran's violations to the United Nations Security Council and reimpose sanctions of the regime.

"If the Europeans continue their improper behavior or send Iran's file to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT," Zarif said in comments carried by Iranian news agencies.

The NPT bans its 190 signatories other than the United States, Russia, China, Britain, and France from acquiring nuclear weapons. Instead, they are allowed to pursue peaceful nuclear programs for energy generation.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging Europe to reimpose sanctions on Iran.