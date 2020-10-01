Is War Coming? China 'the Greatest External Threat' to the United States

Complete world domination – that's what China wants. And now it has the potential to supersede America as the world's leading superpower, according to a new report by the House Intelligence Committee.

The big question is this: will it lead to a military showdown?

Video recently released by the Chinese Military shows a simulated attack on America's Anderson Air Force Base on the island of Guam.



Meanwhile, during a simulated attack on a Pacific island this week, US military personnel wore a patch on their uniforms featuring a drone over China.



With the US standing up to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, and China's multi-faceted attack on American security, it's raising fears the two nations could he headed for a military showdown.



China has sought to dominate an economically weak, post COVID-19 world through increasingly aggressive behavior. Over the summer, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a surprise cross-border attack by the Chinese army, and China has clashed with its neighbors in the South China Sea by claiming most of the region for itself.

China has been looting the US of intellectual property and military secrets on a colossal scale for years. FBI Director Christopher Wray says his bureau is opening a new Chinese espionage case every 10 hours.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News' Life, Liberty, & Levin, "The greatest external threat that the United States faces over the medium and long term is the threat by the regime in China today, the Chinese communist party led by General Secretary Xi Jinping."



And Pompeo says China is set on world domination, but he says the Trump Administration is determined to stop it.

