President Biden Delivers Remarks to the Nation on Afghanistan
President Joe Biden returned to the White House Monday to address the nation on the U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, as the planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul's airport as thousands tried to flee the country a day after the Taliban's takeover.
Watch the President's address below:
