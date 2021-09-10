20 Years After 9/11, America Facing 'Red Alert Status'

ANALYSIS

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Americans are asking, "Is the United States a safer country in the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon?"

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, former U.S. congresswoman Michele Bachmann said America is far less safe.

"In fact, it is extremely dangerous. I would say we are in 'red alert' status," she said.

Bachmann is dean of Regent University's Robertson School of Government and a former member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee.

"If you couple together an open southern border where literally millions of people are crossing... they're all unvetted, every single one of them," she said.

"They are coming into the United States. And now you couple that together with the absolute collapse in Afghanistan – our effort for 20 years – and then you see the mass migration of refugees out of Afghanistan and surrounding areas... we have got a hot, very tragic set of circumstances on our case," she warned.

Bachmann said the U.S. State Department, the U.S. Department of Defense, and federal law enforcement agencies have done little to address the crisis.

"The American people are kind of on our own as far as national security goes. We have never been in a place like this before, ever."

The lack of extensive scrutiny and the proper vetting of refugees and migrants coming into the United States is just one of several national security issues of concern. Bachmann said global threats are rising because the Biden administration's hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan actually armed America's enemies.

"The United States unilaterally relieved ourselves of almost $90 billion worth of weapons to terrorist organizations, many of which have already made their way to Iran," she explained. "So, we have weaponized very bad people with designs and intentions to destroy the United States of America and our ally Israel. We have never been in a place like this before."

And how has 9/11 changed American society?

Bachmann said in an effort to protect the country from terrorism, the U.S. Congress enacted many new laws like the Patriot Act which have, in fact, restricted the privacy rights of Americans.

"Really what it's done is it has invaded the privacy of American businesses, of American individuals, all to set up giant databases that are controlled by the federal government," she explained. "And so what we have seen since 9/11/2001 is Big Tech marrying up with Big Government and that has come at the expense of privacy for the average American citizen."

And perhaps the greatest security threat to the country in the future may come without a shot being fired, without another massive, explosive terrorist attack of airplanes, or bombs. Bachmann said communist China is actively working to steal secrets and weaken the country through cyberattacks and biological warfare.

Watch Bachmann's Global Lane interview to hear her comments on the growing China threat. Also, you can view Bachmann's interviews with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, Bernie Kerik, Jonathan Cahn, and others featured in Regent University's virtual broadcast, "9/11: A 20-Year Retrospective" by clicking here.