CBN News Arrives in Ukraine as Biden Says US Will Do Nothing to Help Americans Who Don't Flee Now

The eyes of the world are on Ukraine's eastern front on the border with Russia. CBN News is on the ground in Kyiv now even as President Biden and the State Department alert all Americans to get out of the country, fearing imminent invasion by Russia's militant ruler, Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says "an invasion could begin at any time."

The Russian military has amassed even more forces to their troop deployment with estimates as high as 130,000 positioned all along the Ukrainian border.

As Russia kicks off the second day of major military exercises in Belarus, there's been a stark warning from NATO and the West: Brace for the worst.

CBN News' Faith Nation spoke with our Senior International Correspondent George Thomas who is now in the capital of Ukraine. He was also in Crimea when the Russians invaded and captured it from Ukraine 8 years ago.

He says President Biden's interview with NBC News last night was "alarming." Biden said there was no scenario in which he'd send U.S. troops to assist fleeing Americans.

"American citizens should leave now," Biden told to NBC News. "It's not like we're dealing with a terrorist organization. We're dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It's a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly."

Biden then made a very ominous statement, saying, "That's a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another."

Biden will reportedly speak with Putin by phone on Saturday.