US Warns Iran Will Face ‘Severe Consequences’ if Americans Attacked

JERUSALEM, Israel – The White House says Iran will face “severe consequences” if it attacks any US citizens after the Islamic Republic announced sanctions against dozens of Americans.

“Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 51 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Sunday.

“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” the statement continued.

On Saturday, Iran sanctioned 51 Americans over the 2020 killing of top Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani. The sanctions will allow Iran to seize any assets those individuals may have in Iran, but as Reuters noted, the move is largely symbolic.

Many of those sanctioned are US military officials, including Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and former White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

Last year, Iran imposed sanctions on former President Donald Trump and other senior officials.

The White House warned that America would work with its allies in the Middle East to “deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran.”

“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” Sullivan said.

Soleimani commanded Iran’s Quds Force, the overseas division of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard. Soleimani was the architect of Iran's operations throughout the region and had been sanctioned by the US and the UN for supporting terrorism.