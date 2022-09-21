Biden Admin Struggles to Explain Unprecedented Illegal Crossings as Questions Mount

Staggering new numbers on illegal border crossings show Border Patrol officers are more overwhelmed than ever. This has put President Biden on the defense.

So far, during his administration, migrant numbers are reaching record highs of more than two million and counting. This news comes as both parties fight over who's to blame and what to do next.

The United States has never seen illegal border crossings this high. Republicans and now even some members of the mainstream media are asking the president to explain the historic surge which happened since he took office.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted: "In what country in the world are you allowed to enter a country illegally and violate its laws and within a week sue the country whose very laws you just violated?"

Rubio fired back after about some of the 50 migrants sued Florida Governor Rob DeSantis after he sent them from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.

"They were provided an ability to be in the most-posh sanctuary jurisdiction, maybe in the world," he said.

Rubio and other GOP critics charge migrants are taking advantage of American taxpayers and the legal system too.

"What they are basically saying is we should allow anyone who wants to come here should stay and we should assume that responsibility. But only if they stay in Florida. Only if they stay in Texas. Not if they come to New York. Not if they come to Massachusetts," said Rubio.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have already been transported to U.S. cities from coast to coast under the Biden administration, many under the cover of darkness.

But a Texas sheriff is investigating DeSantis after the small group was taken to the liberal and wealthy enclave of Martha's Vineyard.

"Migrants were lured, and I will use the word "lured," under false pretenses, they were promised work. They were promised the solution to several of their problems. And then they were unceremoniously stranded in Martha's Vineyard," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

DeSantis said the allegations are false and promised more flights to come.

As the border grows more overwhelmed by the minute, Biden is struggling to explain the skyrocketing number of illegal crossings overwhelming border cities like El Paso.

This week the president claimed it's because more people are fleeing South American communist regimes.

"There are fewer immigrants coming from Central America and from Mexico. This is a totally different circumstance. What's on my watch now is Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua," he said.

In recent days, migrants have been bussed and dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris' Washington, D.C. home too. Although she insists the border is secure.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***