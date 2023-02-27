CIA Director Warns Iran Now on 'Worrisome' Fast Track to Get Nukes

The director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency says Iran's nuclear program is growing at a "worrisome pace."

Director William Burns told CBS' "Face the Nation" that Iran's program of enriching uranium is farther along than expected.

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it's investigating reports that Iran has enriched uranium to 84 percent purity. That's just slightly short of the 90 percent enrichment needed for a nuclear weapon.

"They've advanced very far to the point where it would only take a matter of weeks if they chose to cross that line. And also in terms of their missile systems, their ability to deliver a nuclear weapon once they've developed it, has also been advancing as well," he said.

Still, Burns said Iran appears to be far from being able to build and test a nuclear bomb.