Democratic Party Embraces Nonreligious Voters in New Resolution

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has passed a resolution praising people who are religiously unaffiliated.

The resolution was unanimously passed on Aug. 24 at the DNC's summer meeting in San Francisco, CA.

The DNC noted that this unaffiliated group is the "largest religious group within the Democratic Party, growing from 19% in 2007 to one in three today." The resolution also asserts "the Democratic Party is an inclusive organization that recognizes that morals, values, and patriotism are not unique to any particular religion, and are not necessarily reliant on having a religious worldview."

"Religiously unaffiliated Americans overwhelmingly share the Democratic Party's values," the resolution states and also adds they should advocate for "rational public policy based on sound science and universal humanistic values."

The religiously unaffiliated, the resolution proclaims, "overwhelmingly share the Democratic Party's values," with "70% voting for Democrats in 2018, 80% supporting same-sex marriage, and 61% saying immigrants make American society stronger."

The tactic comes as several Democratic presidential candidates have boosted their religious talk on the campaign trail, trying to woo evangelical voters as they seek their party's nomination.

For years, political pundits have said Democrats have a "God problem" in their efforts to try to sway evangelicals. This is the first time a major political party has attempted to embrace America's non-believers.

