'I'm Going to Run for President': 2nd GOP Candidate Launches Trump 2020 Challenge

WASHINGTON, DC - Former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois is now the second Republican to challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican nomination.

The conservative radio host who served only one term in the US House of Representatives before being defeated says he supported Trump in 2016, but now Walsh calls the president "incompetent" and "erratic".

"I'm running because he's unfit. Somebody needs to step up and there needs to be an alternative," Walsh told ABC's "This Week". "The country is sick of this guy's tantrum - he's a child."

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld also announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination on Twitter in April.

"My objective is to bring in more unaffiliated independent voters who can vote in those states, and Democrats," Weld told MSNBC. "I make the case to them, you can vote against him twice. Once for me in the primary and whatever you want in the general."

Other Republicans said to be considering a run for the White House include former South Carolina Governor and Congressman Mark Sanford, and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich. These GOP challenges seem to be a long shot given an August Gallup poll, which shows Trump with an 88% approval rating among Republicans.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden is trying to hold on to his lead in national polling of Democrats, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren is consistently gaining ground.

"I've been to 26 states and Puerto Rico - blue states, red states, red parts of blue states, all of it," Warren said at a campaign event last weekend.

The field of Democrats might narrow further this week as Wednesday marks the final day candidates can qualify for the September debate. So far 10 have made the cut, but it could be the end of the line for quite a few others still struggling to meet the polling and donation threshold.