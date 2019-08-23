'It Was an Extreme Blessing': Christian Camp Finds New Home

A Christian camp that got kicked out of their old campground after failing to raise $4 million in one month has found a new home.

The Edge Christian Camp locked down a deal to use a 283-acre property in Spring Grove, Virginia, which was previously owned by a Baptist organization.

"We were very fortunate and blessed to able to find it online for sale," said Scott Carsley, the camp's founder.

Carsley started the camp to provide adults and kids with the opportunity to study God's Word, and enjoy fellowship in a beautiful, natural setting, free from the distractions of everyday life.

The new campground has a dining hall that seats 300 and a 20-room dorm building.

It also offers half a mile of private beach front, an in-ground pool and several office buildings.

"The vision for the Edge Christian Camp is to reach not only just children but families as well and adults," Carsley explained. "We're praying that the Lord will allow us to do camp conferences and retreats on a year-long basis."

The camp already has retreats and camp sessions lined up throughout 2019.

For more information www.theedge.camp