Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Cold Feet? Pelosi Gives No Indication of When Articles of Impeachment Could be Delivered to Senate

12-19-2019
Abigail Robertson
ARO267_Impeachment_Aftermath_DF_v1_HD1080_0_89
US Capitol Senate

Cold Feet? Pelosi Gives No Indication of When Articles of Impeachment Could be Delivered to Senate

Now that impeachment is official, what's next for President Donald J. Trump?  We learned in school that it goes to a Senate trial but just because the House vote is over, the political drama certainly lives on. 

Historically the next step is for the articles to move to the Senate for a trial expected to take place in the new year. Thus far, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reluctant to confirm if and when she will make that move.

"Clearly do you understand? When we know what their process is, we will know who and how many we will we send over," Pelosi said Thursday. 

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who's cleared the Senate calendar in January for a trial, quickly gave his take on the hesitation

"It looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial," he said. 

President Trump accused Pelosi on Twitter of being "afraid to present it to the Senate". 

The President responded to his impeachment vote in real-time at a rally in Battlecreek, Michigan, Wednesday night.

"This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat party," he told an enthusiastic crowd. 

Trump also praised House Republicans for standing by him.

"So we got every single Republican voted for us? Whoa! Wow! Wow!, " Trump exclaimed. 

Three House Democrats broke with their party to vote 'No' against at least one article of impeachment. They include Representatives Collin Peterson (D-MN), Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), and Jared Golden (D-ME).  Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who's a Democrat presidential candidate voted "present" on both. 

But President Trump took heat from both parties for taking a shot at late Michigan Congressman John Dingell, a World War 2 veteran who served 60 years in the House, implying he might be in hell. 

"Maybe he's looking up," Trump said. "I don't know. I don't know. maybe. maybe."

The Senate majority and minority leaders are meeting Thursday for their first discussion on the rules of impeachment. But the two seem to be at odds over whether witnesses should be called to testify. 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles