Cold Feet? Pelosi Gives No Indication of When Articles of Impeachment Could be Delivered to Senate

Now that impeachment is official, what's next for President Donald J. Trump? We learned in school that it goes to a Senate trial but just because the House vote is over, the political drama certainly lives on.

Historically the next step is for the articles to move to the Senate for a trial expected to take place in the new year. Thus far, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reluctant to confirm if and when she will make that move.

"Clearly do you understand? When we know what their process is, we will know who and how many we will we send over," Pelosi said Thursday.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who's cleared the Senate calendar in January for a trial, quickly gave his take on the hesitation

"It looks like the prosecutors are getting cold feet in front of the entire country and second-guessing whether they even want to go to trial," he said.

President Trump accused Pelosi on Twitter of being "afraid to present it to the Senate".

Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up! The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2019

The President responded to his impeachment vote in real-time at a rally in Battlecreek, Michigan, Wednesday night.

"This lawless, partisan impeachment is a political suicide march for the Democrat party," he told an enthusiastic crowd.

Trump also praised House Republicans for standing by him.

"So we got every single Republican voted for us? Whoa! Wow! Wow!, " Trump exclaimed.

Three House Democrats broke with their party to vote 'No' against at least one article of impeachment. They include Representatives Collin Peterson (D-MN), Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), and Jared Golden (D-ME). Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who's a Democrat presidential candidate voted "present" on both.

But President Trump took heat from both parties for taking a shot at late Michigan Congressman John Dingell, a World War 2 veteran who served 60 years in the House, implying he might be in hell.

"Maybe he's looking up," Trump said. "I don't know. I don't know. maybe. maybe."

John Dingell was an American patriot and a selfless public servant — and Debbie Dingell has carried his legacy in the House with grace and dignity. This is equally as cruel as it is pathetic, and it is beyond unconscionable that our President would behave this way. https://t.co/6doyTXP4ca — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 19, 2019

Mr. President, let's set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I'm preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder. — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) December 19, 2019

I've always looked up to John Dingell - my good friend and a great Michigan legend. There was no need to 'dis' him in a crass political way. Most unfortunate and an apology is due. — Fred Upton (@RepFredUpton) December 19, 2019

The Senate majority and minority leaders are meeting Thursday for their first discussion on the rules of impeachment. But the two seem to be at odds over whether witnesses should be called to testify.