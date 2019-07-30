'America Will Never Be a Socialist Country': GOP Senator Wants to Make It Official

Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) on Monday introduced a Senate resolution condemning "the growing socialist movement" in America and praising capitalism as "the greatest engine for human advancement in the history of the world."

Daines warned during his floor speech that America has two choices "freedom" or "socialism."

"A radical, socialist, far-left movement is growing across this country. And it has taken root as the new voice of the Democratic Party ... Today we make a choice. Freedom or Socialism. I choose freedom," Daines said.

The Montana senator also blasted left-wing Democratic policies like Medicare-for-All and the Green New Deal, which he claimed would "eliminate the private property rights of all people of the United States."

"Radical Democrats are advocating for disastrous policies that would wreck our economy under the guise of cleaning up the environment," he continued.



The Senate resolution, which was originally obtained by Fox News, called socialism a "failed experiment" that "inevitably ends in misery and suffering."

"We have shown the world time, and time again, the genius of American ingenuity and the grit of American determination," Daines said. "What makes America so great is not that we are bonded by one ethnicity or one race, but that we are bonded together by the idea of liberty."

His resolution ended by affirming that American will "never" become a socialist nation.

Daines' resolution comes at a time when American is more divided over socialism than ever before. A recent Gallop poll reveals that 51 percent of Americans say socialism is a bad thing for the country, while 43 percent believe it would be a good thing.

In 1942, a Roper/Fortune survey found 40 percent of Americans describing socialism as bad for the country, while just 25 percent saw it a good. At the time, 34 percent did not have an opinion.

Meanwhile, 2020 challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) continues to push for government-run Medicare-for-all.

Sanders told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday that the government should force wealthier Americans to foot the bill for a government-run healthcare program.

"The wealthy will obviously pay the lion's share of those taxes, but at the end of the day, the vast majority of the American people will pay substantially less for the health care that they now receive, because we're going to do away with hundreds of billions of dollars of administrative waste," he said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Critics argue that putting the government in charge of America's healthcare is a bad idea because government-run programs are notorious for bureaucratic delays and administrative waste.