Poll: President Trump Reaches Career High Approval 

Boosted by the strong economy, President Donald Trump has hit the highest approval level of his presidency in the latest Washington Post - ABC News poll.

According to the poll:

44 percent of registered voters approve of the job he's doing, a five percent increase since April, while 53 percent disapprove.

51 percent approve of President Trump's handling of the economy, more than half for the first time in his presidency.

However, only 4 in 10 Americans approve of the President's handling on immigration.

Looking at the upcoming 2020 election, the poll also cited one advantage the GOP has over their Democratic opponents. Republicans are more likely to be registered to vote.

The poll also noted the president runs competitively among four of the five possible Democratic opponents.

The Trump campaign responded to the poll Sunday telling ABC News the president is in a stronger position for his re-election bid than past incumbents, including Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

The poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone June 28-July 1, 2019, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,008 adults.