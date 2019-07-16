Trump Admin Battles Anti-Semitic Attacks and the 'Pernicious Threat' of BDS Inside US

The Justice Department is working to fight the rise in attacks on Jewish people in America, bringing together members of the Trump administration with members of the Jewish community for a "Summit on Combating Anti-Semitism".

US Attorney General William Barr said, "Of course it is one thing for the nation to come together in condemning anti-Semitism when we're confronted with front page stories about horrific shootings like Pittsburgh and Poway. But far too often Jews and Jewish communities suffer outside the spotlights."

"These attacks and others like them in communities across the country, sadly are less well known outside the Jewish community but they form the daily background of concerns of security and safety those within the Jewish community feel," he continued.

Also at the meeting Monday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blasted the "BDS" movement against Israel, calling it a "pernicious threat" on college campuses and saying it's fueled by bias against Jews.

"BDS" stands for "Boycott Divestment Sanctions," which is a boycott campaign led by pro-Palestine activists against Israel.

DeVos said, "These bullies claim they stand for human rights. But we all know that BDS stands for anti-Semitism."

DeVos pointed out efforts to fight anti-Semitism in her sphere of influence, noting that the US Education Department recently stepped in after the student government at Williams College refused to allow a pro-Israel group to exist.

After negotiations by DeVos' department, the pro-Israel group has now been allowed as a student organization.