Trump Defends Tweets: 'Democrats Need to Apologize to Our Country, Israel, and the Office of President'

President Trump is defending a tweet after a backlash from lawmakers and presidential candidates calling his words "racist."

The Speaker of the House also announced a resolution to condemn the President's words.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will take up a resolution condemning what she refers to as President Trump's disgusting attacks against four of her Democrat colleagues, all of whom are women of color.

This comes in response to Trump's tweets over the weekend calling for the congresswomen to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

"As far as I'm concerned, if you hate our country, if you're not happy here, you can leave," the President said.

In the tweets, President Trump called out "progressive Democrat congresswomen who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

"They're socialists definitely. As to whether or not they're communists, I would think they might be, but this isn't what our country is about," Trump said.

On Monday, the President made clear he was talking about the four known as "the squad." Only one of whom was born outside the US - Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a Somalia refugee.

"When she talked about the World Trade Center being knocked down, some people, you remember the famous 'some people.' These are people that in my opinion hate our country," Trump said.

Trump is not phased by those calling his comments racist.

The Tweet President Trump posted over the weekend about fellow Members of Congress are not reflective of the values of the 1,000,000+ people in Texas 22. We are proud to be the most diverse Congressional district in America. I urge our President immediately disavow his comments. — Rep. Pete Olson (@RepPeteOlson) July 15, 2019

.@RealDonaldTrump, we must be better than comments like these. I share the political frustrations with some members of the other party, but these comments are beneath leaders. https://t.co/4b8e5hlSZI — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) July 15, 2019

This language from the President of the United States is racist, ignorant, misogynistic and xenophobic. We cannot become immune to this disgraceful administration or the rotten ideology at its core. https://t.co/OyCmZ4lyoD — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) July 14, 2019

I reject @realDonaldTrump’s xenophobic comments meant to divide our nation. Rather than attack Members of Congress, he should work with us for humane immigration policy that reflects American values. Stop the raids - #FamiliesBelongTogether! — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

#13thDistrictStrong: I will #neverbackdown and no bully, even this racist President, will waiver the work we have to do for our residents of Wayne County. Together, we will fight back, speak truth to power, and become stronger for it. #rootedincommunity #BoostAct #JusticeforAll pic.twitter.com/XkAcPA3FlL — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 14, 2019

"It doesn't concern me, because many people agree with me," he said.

Democrats are firing back.

"He relies on racism, division & anti-immigrant sentiment to consolidate power because he does not have a positive vision for the future of America," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Ocasio-Cortez shared the following message with the President.

"It's time to move on from him, and his conception of an America that we have tried to move past for a long time," she said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), one of President Trump's allies, agreed with the President on some things.

"We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of Communists. They hate Israel. They hate our own country," he told Fox News.

But Graham advised the President to take it down a notch.

"Aim higher. We don't need to know anything about them personally, talk about their policies," Graham suggested.

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) agrees with Sen. Graham.

"It's really uncalled for," he told the website mibigshow.com. "Very disappointing."

Despite the criticism, Trump so far has just doubled down - saying the radical left congresswomen need to apologize to our country, the people of Israel, and the Office of the President.