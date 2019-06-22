President Trump to Nominate Esper, Norquist and McCarthy to Key Positions in Administration

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Mark T. Esper, David L. Norquist, and Ryan D. McCarthy to key positions in his administration.

Esper to be Nominated as Secretary of Defense

Esper is an Army, Pentagon, and Capitol Hill veteran, who is currently serving as the Secretary of the Army and previously served as a vice president for government relations at the Raytheon Company.

He began his career as an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne Division, serving with distinction in the first Gulf War. Esper later served on active duty in Europe and on the Army staff in Washington, D.C., before transitioning to the National Guard and retiring after 21 years of service.

Esper is a former Airborne Ranger and the recipient of the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Meritorious Service medals. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy, Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government, and George Washington University.

Politico reports that Trump's nomination came days after Pat Shanahan suddenly resigned from his position as acting Secretary of Defense.

....I thank Pat for his outstanding service and will be naming Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to be the new Acting Secretary of Defense. I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Norquist to be Nominated as Deputy Secretary of Defense

The President also nominated David L. Norquist to be deputy secretary of Defense. Norquist currently serves as the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller)/chief financial officer.

He has also served on the professional staff of the House Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Defense.

Norquist holds a Master of public policy and a B.A. in political science from the University of Michigan and an M.A. from Georgetown University.

McCarthy to be Nominated as Secretary of the Army

The President also chose Ryan D. McCarthy to be the next Secretary of the Army. McCarthy most recently served as the Under Secretary of the Army. Prior to his service in the administration, McCarthy served as a vice president of the F-35 Program at the Lockheed Martin Corporation.

At Lockheed Martin, McCarthy held a variety of roles. In addition, he served as special assistant to Secretary of Defense Robert Gates and as a professional staff member on the House Committee on International Relations.

McCarthy is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and holds an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland.