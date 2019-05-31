Franklin Graham Calls for National Day of Prayer for President Trump: “Prayer is a Weapon”

WASHINGTON – Franklin Graham is calling on Christians nationwide to pray for President Trump this Sunday and tells CBN’s Faith Nation it’s not a political endorsement, but simply an opportunity to heed the Bible’s instruction and pray for the nation’s elected leader.

“This is not a political endorsement,” Graham said. “It’s just simply praying for the President. The Bible instructs us to pray for those who are in authority.”

Graham also dismissed critics who accuse him of weaponizing prayer, saying “prayer is a weapon.”

“We can go straight to the throne of grace,” he explained. “God hears prayer and answers prayer.”

You can see the full Faith Nation interview by downloading the CBN News app.