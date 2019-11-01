Christian Trump Advisers: 'You're Actually Impeaching Us' - Impeachment Hearings Coming to a TV Near You 

WASHINGTON - Two Democrats joined every Republican in the US House of Representatives to vote against launching official public impeachment hearings against President Trump on Thursday. But most House Democrats supported the resolution, formalizing the impeachment process as both sides dig in for a brawl.

Appearing on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argues she's working to defend democracy.



"The most important thing for the American people to realize and understand is no one is above the law," Pelosi said to thunderous applause from the audience.

Under the rules approved by Democrats for public impeachment hearings, the intelligence committee will release transcripts of those interviews it's been conducting behind closed doors. Republicans can issue subpoenas but only if Democrats on the hearing panel approve them.

Republicans are crying foul.

The president tweeted: "Read the transcript" and "The greatest witch hunt in American history."

"I was in an impeachment deposition but then had to leave that to come to the floor for a vote on the rules for impeachment," said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) pointing out the way he and other Republicans feel the process has been mismanaged.

The House vote comes days after the president met with his Evangelical Advisory Board at the White House.

"We basically told him, Mister President, you fight well alone, but you're not gonna have to fight well alone because we're going to be standing right there with you every step of the way because we don't actually believe this is about President Trump at all. This is about his agenda. And so I remember several of the leaders in the room distinctly saying, 'You're actually impeaching us. That's what you're doing Democratic leadership in the House'," Johnnie Moore, president of the board told CBN's Faith Nation.

As drama played out in the House chamber, Tim Morrison, a top official on the president's National Security Council testified behind closed doors that he was "not concerned anything illegal was discussed" during Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president in July.

"I make no prejudgment as to whether that remedy will be warranted when we finish these hearings, I will wait until all the facts are put forward," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

"They really want to undo 2016 and if they can't do that they don't want Donald Trump at the top of the ballot because they recognize that if he's at the top of the ballot they have a real problem on their hands," Moore tells CBN News.

Democrats want to begin public hearings in just a few weeks so stay tuned for what's likely to be must-see TV.