Mulvaney Lands in Hot Seat in Impeachment Probe as Rick Perry Exits Trump Admin

WASHINGTON – President Trump's chief of staff is the latest administration official to find himself at the center of the Democrat's impeachment inquiry.

Taking the podium in the White House briefing room for the first time in his current role, Mick Mulvaney fiercely defended the president.

"I have news for everybody, get over it. There's going to be political influence in foreign policy," he said suggesting the president's July conversation with the president of Ukraine was standard operating procedure.

As a matter of policy, Mulvaney says the president isn't a fan of foreign aid, especially to countries known for corruption. He says while the US was withholding military aid to Ukraine as Trump grew frustrated European countries weren't paying their fair share.

"Did he also mention to me in the past that the corruption related to the DNC server? Absolutely, no question about that. But that's it and that's why we held up the money," Mulvaney told reporters.

Democrats on Capitol Hill quickly pounced, calling Mulvaney's words an admission of the president's guilt.

"Things have just gone from very, very bad to much, much worse," said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who serves as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Later Mulvaney accused White House reporters of misconstruing his words to advance a political witch hunt writing, "Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election."

As Mulvaney's words reverberated in Washington, in Dallas, some 20,000 Trump supporters chanted, "Four more years," during a Make America Great Again rally.

The president told supporters House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) hands out subpoenas like they're cookies.

"I have people getting subpoenas I've never heard of. I said who are those people?" the president asked.

One of those people who has received a subpoena is stepping down. Energy Secretary Rick Perry handed in his resignation Thursday onboard Air Force One with the president as he traveled to Perry's home state of Texas.

President Trump called him a "terrific guy" and said he's known for six months that Perry planned to step down at the end of the year.

However, Perry has come under scrutiny over the role he played in Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Once a skeptic about the need for a federal Department of Energy, in an exclusive interview with CBN News this month, Perry said he's changed his mind and is proud to have played a role in America's break from dependence on foreign oil.

"We've become the number one oil and gas producing country in the world," he said.

Perry is one of Trump's longest-serving cabinet members.

Each week he joins Cabinet counterparts for a Bible study led by Capitol Ministries.

"To be with people who share your values. I happen to think it's one of the most consequential things that I do in this administration is to meet with then, to study the Bible, to reflect for this administration, reflect for President Trump that he is surrounded by men and women who are grounded in Judeo-Christian values," he tells CBN News.

Perry has been given a deadline of today to hand over documents subpoenaed from House Democrats related to his work in Ukraine.