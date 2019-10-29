'Pray for Our Country': Dr. Dobson Says Politicians Abusing Impeachment Process for Political Power

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced that the House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a resolution laying out the next steps in the impeachment process, including a procedure for holding public hearings.

She's taking that step after Republicans strongly criticized the Democrats' House impeachment inquiry for secretively questioning witnesses behind closed doors and then selectively leaking their testimony.

Last week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a Senate resolution condemning the process and calling it unfair to the president – 50 Senate Republicans co-sponsored that resolution.

In a statement, Graham said there's no doubt in his mind that his resolution forced the Democrats to respond.

On CBN's Faith Nation program, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein said, "I think it's them acknowledging at least tacitly that so far doing private, closed-door hearings has not worked out on a political level. There's been a lot of pressure from Republicans to say 'put it all out there,' so now we'll begin to see what that process is."

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) commented on the closed-door testimony regarding the impeachment inquiry of Trump.

"This is all a ridiculous unfair partisan process and the American people see through it, so I think the speaker is going to try to dress it up a little bit, put a little lipstick on the pig, as they say, have this vote on Thursday. But it's not going to change anything and I think you're going to see every Republican vote against it," Jordan said.

Dr. James Dobson, president and founder of the James Dobson Family Institute, reacted to the impeachment inquiry, insisting that politicians are abusing the process in their quest for more power.

"Over the last several weeks, we have witnessed the dark side of our political process in action. It is abundantly clear that certain politicians are more concerned with using the impeachment inquiry to score political points rather than to honor our constitutional system and seek the good of this nation," Dobson said.

"I urge Americans to contact their representatives and demand that they start thinking more about their country and less about their thirst for political power. And then pray! Pray for our country, pray for all of our leaders, and pray for God's will to be done," Dobson added.

CNN reports that House Democrats are considering a timeline that would include public impeachment hearings before Thanksgiving and votes on whether to impeach Trump by Christmas.

Today, a White House national security official is expected to tell a House committee that he twice reported his concerns about the administration's Ukraine policy to his superiors.