'They're Doing a Lot Behind the Scenes': Trump Campaign Targeting Women in Key Battleground States 

WASHINGTON – The Trump 2020 Presidential Campaign is making a major push to win over women voters, organizing a ground game to get out the vote.

"Women For Trump" – that's the motto the campaign is pushing at gatherings across the country designed to mobilize women and promote President Trump's agenda.

The campaign held 13 of these "Coast to Coast" gatherings on one August evening, all of them in battleground states the campaign knows it needs to win and where Republicans lost significant ground in the 2018 midterm elections.

Gabby Orr, White House reporter for Politico, was the first to report on the story.

"They're doing a lot behind the scenes," Orr told CBN's Faith Nation. "Their main goal is to bring females who are supportive of the president to campaign events where they can interact with spokespeople for the campaign like Kayleigh McEnany, surrogates who are very pro-Trump – Kellyanne Conway is another one of them – and encourage them to go back to their communities and talk about all of the accomplishments of this administration and communicate to their neighbors, to fellow women, why they think it's worth supporting the president for a second term."

Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for the Trump Campaign says women have benefited greatly under Trump.

"We have a president, the first Republican president in history, first president of either party, actually to put in his plan paid family leave," McEnany said on Faith Nation.

She also pointed to women's unemployment which is at a 65-year low under Trump.

"The numbers and facts tell the story, so we're trying to blow past the media narrative and get the facts out there to females across the country," said McEnany.

Many of the states eyed by the Trump campaign were won by Democrats in 2018, in large part due to suburban women. Exit polls from CNN found women backed Democrats over Republicans by 19 percent, the largest gap in more than three decades.

Fast-forward to 2020, where a recent NBC News-Wall Street Journal Poll found a generic Democrat beating Trump by six points among non-college educated white women. That's a demographic he carried by 27 percent in 2016. In that same poll, Trump falls 33 percent behind with college-educated white women.

Still, McEnany thinks there are quite a few women "closet voters" out there.

"There's still that contingency of hidden Trump voters who many happen to be women, who might not talk to a pollster or talk to the media, but nevertheless, know the president's right for their family and will vote for him," she said.

Closet voters or not, the Trump campaign says another purpose of these "Coast to Coast" events is to encourage women who might otherwise be reluctant to publicly declare their support for Trump.