15M Christians Aren't Registered to Vote: Churches Across US Participating in 'Voter Registration Sunday'

Hundreds of churches are expected to participate in a Voter Registration Sunday, the first-ever event of its kind this weekend.

The goal is to get Christians across America more engaged in the political process – 90 million Christians in America are eligible to vote, but as many as 40 million fail to vote in Presidential election cycles. And 15 million are not even registered to vote, according to the My Faith Votes website.

Jason Yates, CEO of My Faith Votes, appeared on Thursday's edition of CBN News' Faith Nation to talk about the event.

Some people say churches should stay out of politics, but Yates says Christians should be involved in the political process.

"Our honorary national chairman is Mike Huckabee and I asked him that same question recently and what he said to me was, 'Do you do your dishes? Because if you don't do your dishes and you just turn your back on it the stack of dishes is only going to grow and the stench from all your dirty dishes is only going to grow, so what you've gotta do is roll up your sleeves and do the dishes.' And I think that's a perfect analogy for what we're doing here," Yates explains. "We can't just ignore it. We have to bring the good of our faith, the values of our faith into the election process, into the civic square."

My Faith Votes also offers technology to help people vote, including a tool that provides automated election reminders for local, state and national elections.

Text "I Vote" to 73075 to access a tool reminding you of all local, state and national elections.

This interview with Jason Yates first appeared on CBN News' Faith Nation which can be seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel. Click here for the programming schedule.