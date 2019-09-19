Why the 'My Pillow' Guy Says Trump Is 'the Best President in the History of America'

From crack addict to CEO and meeting with President Trump at the White House, "My Pillow" founder Mike Lindell credits God for his deliverance from drugs and his success, but he says God has yet to tell him if he should run for public office. Right now, he's got a different mission to fulfill.

If he ever does run, Lindell would follow in the foosteps of other non-politicians in his home state of Minnesota. Former pro-wrestler Jesse Ventura was governor and comedian Al Franken of Saturday Night Live fame served as US senator.

"We're a mess in Minnesota," Lindell said jokingly.

Appearing on the CBN News Channel program The Global Lane, Lindell said a lot of people have asked if he would consider entering politics.

"If God had me run for something, I would do it in a heartbeat. But right now I want to keep backing the greatest president we have ever had in history," he insisted.

Lindell has come under fire for supporting Donald Trump. Leftwing groups like Moveon.org have launched on-line petition boycotts of My Pillow for supporting what they say are the "racist, sexist and homophobic policies " of President Trump.

Global Lane host Gary Lane said some people wonder how Lindell could say such a thing about Trump. "Some Americans would say you're still smoking crack - the best president in the history of America?"

"I can say that because when I came out of crack addiction I had never voted. I didn't know a liberal from a conservative. I had a clean slate. It's like a child growing into something going, 'where are all our values and what's going on,'" Lindell explained. "When I came out of addiction I saw our country, a president giving away money to evil empires (Iran), I heard of a thing called ISIS, all my friends were unemployed. I was going, 'What happened here?'"

Lindell first met Donald Trump when he ran for president in 2016. He says when he talked to Trump's employees, they spoke fondly of their boss.

"Every one of them was like talking to one of my employees. They all had something very good to say about him, that he's an amazing guy, he's an amazing boss and he's so smart," Lindell recalled. "I'm reading him and I'm going, 'wow, this guy has absolutely no agenda other than to help our country and he genuinely cares about individuals.'"

Lindell says it's all about results, arguing that Trump has improved the lives of Americans.

He wants to help the president remain in office so he may continue helping the country. He intends to campaign for Trump in as many Minnesota cities as he can in hopes of turning the "Star of the North" state red. In 2016, Trump lost Lindell's home state by only 44,600 votes.

"I've always said everybody loves our president - some just don't know it yet...if you shut off the news I tell them look around you, are you better off? And they all say yes."

Lindell says he will donate proceeds from his soon to be released book, What are the Odds: From Crack Addict to CEO to help drug addicts overcome their addictions.

In the meantime, he urges people suffering from addiction to seek a faith-based treatment center and to seek out former addicts who have overcome their addictions. Lindell says it's important to give people common hope. His hope comes from faith in God.

"I have listened to God for what I am supposed to do and we just keep getting rewarded and rewarded."

My Pillow started with only five employees in 2004. Today, the company employs 1,500 workers and has sold more than 40-million pillows.



The "My Pillow Guy" says he'll keep sharing his success story with people in Minnesota and around the world.

"My story gives people hope, but maybe not a 22-year-old opiate addict, but I might give a lot of 58-year-old crack addicts hope. People say to me, 'Mike, what's your best day ever in My Pillow?' The day we're sitting in."

