'I Don't Think It's a Coincidence That This Is Happening at This Time': Surgeon General Points to Jesus During Pandemic

WASHINGTON – CBN News spoke exclusively with US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams who highlighted how his faith is helping guide him through this week of increased COVID-19 cases and the country's deadliest day yet.

"I don't think it's a coincidence that this is happening at this time," Adams said. "During this week we celebrate the ultimate sacrifice that was made for us. God sent his only son to die for us, and it was sad initially but then we saw salvation at the end of it."

Adams says he understands how families struggle with social distancing.

"I would tell them to pray for each other," Adams said. "I would tell them to look for their neighbors. Social distancing doesn't have to mean social disengagement."

Adams continues to work around the clock on the Coronavirus Task Force trying to contain the pandemic and even preparing for a possible second outbreak.

"China has warned of a resurgence of the virus – is the US already developing a plan if a second wave of the virus could occur?" CBN News asked the task force.

"Yes, yes, one of the things that obviously is parallel with thinking about the possibility as I mentioned a little while ago about mitigation allowing us to turn the corner – very much on the front burner is what happens when we do," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "The risk of there being a resurgence is real."

Which is why testing now is so important.

"There's antibody testing which is looking backward and saying 'did you have this disease sometime in the past? That's important because it allows us to put health care workers/front line workers back to work and put people in a position where they can be safe," Adams said.

Adams said if you've had the diseases there is a 99 percent chance you're immune and will not get it again.

