Biden-Harris Raise $26M in First Day, Harris Says Trump 'Just Isn't up for the Job'

The gloves have come off on both sides since former Vice President Joe Biden and his VP pick, Senator Kamala Harris, appeared together for the first time. President Trump is projecting confidence, but there are signs his campaign is concerned and perhaps for good reason.

In the first 24 hours following Biden announcing Harris would be his running mate, the duo helped to raise $26 million for the campaign, more than doubling its previous record.



When the pair walked on stage in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday, they wasted no time in taking the fight directly to Trump, especially for his handling of the pandemic.



"This is what happens when we elect a guy who just isn't up for the job," Harris said. "Our country ends up in tatters."



Though two weeks ago President Trump said Harris would be a "fine choice," after her pick was announced he sang a different tune.



"She is a disaster, she is going to be a disaster I think for their party," Trump said.

"Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling her quote 'nasty' and whining about how she was mean to his appointees," Biden said.



Some mixed messaging is coming from Republican Party leadership as they accuse Harris of being inconsistent – both too soft and too hard on crime.



White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway said she appreciates the historic nature of Biden's decision, but said that's not enough.



"Senator Harris cannot cure the flaws and the inadequacies at the top of the ticket, she can't do that," Conway said. "She called herself the top cop, she put people away for marijuana use and then she let go people, and gave plea deals to defendants who'd done far worse than marijuana use."



Evangelist Franklin Graham told CBN News though we're facing a crucial election, there's ultimately one answer to address the societal upheaval despite what political parties do.

"It's frightening, the anarchy that's being produced," Graham said. "And many are thinking 'what can we do, our nation is unraveling.' And I want to encourage people that our hope is not politics, our hope is not Republican or Democrat or independent. Our hope is in God. "

Graham is calling on believers to join him on the National Mall on Saturday, September 26 to pray for God to turn the hearts of politicians and give our leaders wisdom in these troubling times.



In conjunction with the prayer march, thousands of Christians will gather in Washington for another big event on Sept. 26.

"The Return: A National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" will be held by bestselling author Jonathan Cahn and Pastor Kevin Jessip.

The time of corporate prayer, repentance, and worship will be live-streamed at more than 2,000 locations nationwide.

