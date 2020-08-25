EXCLUSIVE Franklin Graham's Daughter Cissie Graham Lynch to Speak at RNC

The daughter of the Rev. Franklin Graham is slated to speak Tuesday night at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

CBN News’ David Brody first shared the news, reporting Cissie Graham Lynch — the daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump — would be speaking “about freedom of religion, faith, judges, [and] the pro-life issue.”

JUST IN! I've learned that Billy Graham's granddaughter will be speaking tonight at the #RNCConvention2020 . Cissie Graham Lynch is the daughter of Franklin Graham. She will speak about freedom of religion, faith, judges & the pro-life issue. @realDonaldTrump @Franklin_Graham pic.twitter.com/hDi8VCpflj — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 25, 2020

In October 2016, Lynch published a blog post titled, “Unapologetically voting for Trump.” In it, she criticized both Trump and then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for their past “wretched and inexcusable” behavior, but posed a challenge to those considering sitting out the 2016 presidential election, urging them to reconsider, arguing the future of the Supreme Court was on the ballot.

“Our religious freedom stands as an open target to be diminished,” she wrote. “The persecution we can see happening to Christians in other countries around the world is knocking on our doorstep and being threatened right here in the U.S.”

“As a Christian woman,” she continued, “I will vote for Donald Trump, and do not have a problem doing so.”

Pro-life advocate Abby Johnson is also slated to speak about the anti-abortion cause Tuesday night. Teasing her coming speech, she said this week on “The Church Boys Podcast” that her five-minute address is “pretty graphic.”

“I felt a lot of pressure to make the most provocative, impassioned, memorable pro-life … speech ever made,” she said.