Electoral College Formalizes Biden Win, Trump Team Not Giving Up Legal Fight, Calling for Alternate Electors

WASHINGTON – The Electoral College has spoken, voting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia Monday to make Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Biden has now become president-elect after receiving 306 Electoral College votes, compared to President Trump's 232 votes.

Monday night, following the last Electoral College votes to be counted, Biden blasted Trump for continuing to contest the election results.

"The courts sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy," said Biden, who in that same speech called for a spirit of unity and healing.

"The integrity of our elections remains intact. And now, it's time to turn the page, as we've done throughout our history, to unite, to heal."

Trump and his team have yet to concede though, as they continue to pursue their case in the courts.

"The only date in the Constitution is January 20th," Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller told Fox News. "So we have more than enough time to right the wrong."

CBN's Chief Political Analyst David Brody says even though the Electoral College has voted it's still not technically official. Monday on the network's Faith Nation program, he explained that state legislatures can send their own list of electors to Congress.

"Technically the US Congress has to certify the vote on January 6th," said Brody. "That's what the Trump campaign is hoping will happen, that the legislatures will send dual electors and at that point, the House and Senate will have to figure it out."

Monday, some legislatures did send a separate slate of electors. In several contested states, Republican electors cast their ballots for Trump in case he wins his cases in the courts.

So far, few Republicans have conceded that Biden won the election, and Trump's defenders contend his voters deserve to see their concerns taken seriously.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories