Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Says He Will Challenge Certification of Electoral College Vote

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) announced on Wednesday that he will oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify the electoral college results.

In a tweet, Hawley cited claims of voter fraud and called out the state of Pennsylvania for failing to adhere to its own election laws.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

"I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement.

"And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act," the senator added.

Hawley's announcement comes after a group of Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania said data they reviewed from the November presidential election showed that the "numbers don't add up."

As CBN News reported, the disparity was discovered between the numbers of total votes counted and the total number of voters, according to a press release from PA state Rep. Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon).

Congress will officially count the election results during a joint session on Jan. 6. If an objection is backed by a member from the House and the Senate, lawmakers can discuss the matter for up to two hours, then vote on whether to support the grievance.

"Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did," Hawley said in his statement. "And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same."

Hawley is the first senator to publicly announce that he will object to the results.

