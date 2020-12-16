Senate Hearing Examines Voting Irregularities, Ken Starr Points to 'Clear Violation of the Law' in PA

The Senate's Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing Wednesday to examine irregularities in the 2020 election.

The first witness was Judge Ken Starr who served as a judge on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals from 1983 to 1989. Mr. Starr has argued 36 cases before the Supreme Court, including 25 cases during his service as Solicitor General of the United States from 1989 to 1993. From 1994 to 1999 he was appointed to serve as independent counsel for five investigations.

"The presidential election of 2020 with its unprecedented feature of the use of mail-in ballots has given rise to a number of questions that deserve to be answered," Starr said.

Judge Starr told the committee that most of the election fraud cases that have been dismissed from the courts have only been denied based on procedural issues rather than based on their merits. In other words, the media is wrong when it states that the courts found no fraud in the election. Starr and Sen. Rand Paul said it's more about the courts being reluctant to get involved in election results.

Starr further pointed to "flagrant" violations in Pennsylvania, for example, arguing "there was a clear violation of the law."

"The Constitution is very clear that it is the prerogative of the state legislatures to determine what these (election) rules and laws are. And that was, I must say, flagrantly violated in Pennsylvania and perhaps elsewhere as well," Starr said.

Starr pointed to historical concerns over mail-in ballots as well.

"I want to close that in history there was, in fact, a campaign to deprive Abraham Lincoln of the presidency and that was through the use of mail-in ballots. So I think in the spirit of the Carter-Baker commission, it's wise for us, the warning that they had with respect to mail-in ballots, to pause and reflect on how we can, in fact, (uphold) that bedrock feature of integrity in the election process."