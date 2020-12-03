WATCH Trump Legal Team Presents Election Concerns to GA Senate, Shows Video of Suitcases of Ballots

President Trump's legal team including Rudy Giuliani presented election concerns to the Georgia Senate today.

During the firsthand testimony from election observers, a video was played that created quite a stir on social media. It purportedly shows poll workers telling observers to leave the room late at night, then pulling out suitcases from hidden locations to continue counting.

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis tweeted: "The VIDEO EVIDENCE being shown in the Georgia Senate Hearing is SHOCKING. Room cleared at 10:30pm. 4 people stay behind. Thousands of ballots pulled from under a table in suitcases and scanned. FRAUD!!!"

Rep. Jody Hice also tweeted his shock about the video: "Caught on candid camera... Fulton County supervisors in Georgia tell poll workers, press and observers to leave the room... And then pull out SUITCASES of ballots. Say it with me... F R A U D. WHERE IS THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE?”

