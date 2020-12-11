TX Election Case Gains Traction as House Republicans Join and 6 States Sign on as Plaintiffs

The Texas attorney general's election case is gaining ground with a majority of Republican members of the US House of Representatives now signing on.

The lawsuit filed at the US Supreme Court challenges election results in four key swing states, arguing that Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia broke trust with other states and violated laws by allowing widespread mail-in balloting without verification measures in place.

In addition, a Thursday filing also added six states to the list of those signing on to the case as plaintiffs. The states that have now officially joined the Texas case include Missouri, Arkansas, Utah, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

Other states that have supported the effort include Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia. Arizona filed a separate brief in support.

President Trump's campaign also officially joined the case on Wednesday.

While multiple attorneys general from other states have already joined in the lawsuit, now 126 of 196 House Republicans, including

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), are showing their support, signing an amicus brief which reads in part:

"This brief presents concern as members of Congress shared by untold millions of their constituents...that the unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections."

Read the entire amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court here.

At a White House Hanukkah party on Friday, President Trump expressed his appreciation for the lawsuit.

"We have tremendous cases right now, a big, big case - 18 states as of this moment. Eighteen states have signed on. They joined out of respect, and out of love after they read the papers. But they read the papers. I want to thank Texas for starting it. They read the papers and the papers were so compelling that everybody is just joining. I understand a lot of congresswomen and men are joining," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Trump lost a lawsuit in Wisconsin Friday which was aimed at challenging election issues in the Badger State.

