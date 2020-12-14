Wisconsin High Court Dismisses President Trump's Election Challenge

Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Trump's legal challenge to reject questionable ballots in the key battleground state.

PBS Wisconsin reports it was a 4-3 ruling by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn and the court's three liberal members.

But conservative Justices Patience Rogensack, Annette Ziegler, and Rebecca Bradley dissented, stating the court should have ruled on the facts of the case rather than rejecting it due to timing.

"The challenges raised by the (Trump) Campaign in this case...come long after the last play or even the last game; the Campaign is challenging the rulebook adopted before the season began," Hagedorn said. "Striking these votes now — after the election, and in only two of Wisconsin's 72 counties when the disputed practices were followed by hundreds of thousands of absentee voters statewide — would be an extraordinary step for this court to take. We will not do so."

The concern over clerks filing some absentee ballots was addressed, but Hagedorn pointed out they did not break the law, despite the law being unclear.

"Although I do not believe the (Trump) Campaign has offered sufficient proof on this record to strike ballots, this broader issue appears to be a valid election administration concern. WEC, other election officials, the legislature, and others may wish to examine the requirements of the statute and measure them against the guidance and practice currently in place to avoid future problems," Hagedorn wrote.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories