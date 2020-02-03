'I'm Glad This Trial Is Coming to End':Trump Impeachment Winds Down With Closing Arguments

The Senate holds its closing arguments today in the impeachment trial of President Trump.

The Democratic House managers and the president's defense team get two hours each beginning at 11 a.m. eastern today.

Then the Senate will pick up again Wednesday at 4 p.m. for the final vote on whether or not to remove the president from office.

But the president's acquittal is virtually guaranteed since it would take at least 20 Republican senators to go along with the Democrats to remove him from office.

The president told Fox News he believes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in a bad spot. "I think she's a very confused, very nervous woman. I don't think she wanted to do this. I think she really knew what was going to happen and it's her worst nightmare."

Trump tweeted on Sunday that the Democrats "are playing with the people by taking it this far!"

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sent notice on Sunday that the Senate will hold its own hearings – including any potential conflict of interest involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

"If the whistleblower is a former employee, associate of Joe Biden, I think that would be important. If the whistleblower was working with people on Schiff's staff that wanted to take Trump down a year-and-a-half ago, I think that would be important," Graham said.

He added that the Senate will "get to the bottom of all this to make sure this never happens again. And let me tell Republicans out there, you should expect us to do this. If we don't do it, we're letting you down."

"If it were Democrats...if the shoe were on the other foot, Democrats would be eating us alive, if the Republicans had done any of these things," Graham said.

"We're going to turn the page on impeachment at 4 o'clock Wednesday. I'm glad this trial is coming to end," Graham said during an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "We're going to deal with the issues important to the American people."

Meanwhile, a new NBC-Wall Street Journal poll shows the public still split with 49 percent saying the president should not be removed from office and 46 percent saying he should.

As impeachment enters the end game, the president gives his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

It's only the second time in US history that a president has delivered the address while on trial in the Senate.

Despite impeachment and strong divisions in the country, the president told reporters he'll deliver a "very, very positive message."

Some Democrats are planning to boycott the address in protest.