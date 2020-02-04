Buttigieg, Sanders Lead as Iowa Releases Partial Results

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Clouded by doubts on a chaotic day-after, the Iowa Democratic Party began releasing partial results of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucus on Tuesday.

The data made public for the first time nearly 24 hours after voting concluded, reflected the results of 62% of precincts in the state.

With 62 percent of precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a lead over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders of less than 2 percentage points in state delegate equivalents.

The tally of state delegate equivalents released Tuesday shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.

However, there remain too many state delegate equivalents left to be counted to declare a winner. The AP will expedite its review of all future updates of results released by the Iowa Democratic Party.

The Iowa Democratic Party is reporting three sets of results. They are “first alignment” of caucusgoers, the “final alignment” and the number of “state delegate equivalents” won by each candidate.

The AP will declare the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on the number of state delegate equivalents each candidate receives.

That’s because Democrats choose their overall nominee based on delegates. While the other results provide insights into the process, state delegate equivalents have the most direct bearing on the metric Democrats use to pick their nominee.

