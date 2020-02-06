President Trump Addresses Nation in Wake of Senate Acquittal on Impeachment

A day after being acquitted by the US Senate on all impeachment charges filed against him by House Democrats, President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the White House Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: President Trump Addresses the Nation in Wake of Senate Acquittal on Impeachment
TRUMP: "It was a disgrace, had I not fired James Comey.. its possible I wouldn't be standing here right now.. dirty cops, bad people." @POTUS makes remarks on Senate impeachment acquittal.
TRUMP: “This is not a news conference, it’s not a speech, it’s a celebration. Because we had something that just worked out.” pic.twitter.com/NwctuptjUQ
TRUMP: Impeachment "it's a very ugly word for me. Now we have that gorgeous word - it's called acquittal."
