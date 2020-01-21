Trump's Legal Team Urges Senate to 'Swiftly Reject' Charges Against the President 

As the Senate impeachment trial began today, President Trump's legal team dismissed the effort as a "brazenly political act" urging senators to "swiftly reject" the charges.

The President is in Europe, arriving at the World Economic Forum in Geneva, Switzerland as his impeachment trial got underway.

"We are bringing back tremendous business in the United States and they're all here to see," Trump said. "I'll be making a speech and then we'll be leaving shortly. But I think it's very important. The other is just a hoax. It is a witch hunt that's been going on for years and it's frankly, it's disgraceful."

Trump's legal team outlined his defense strategy in a brief, arguing the President did "absolutely nothing wrong" calling it a "rigged process."

They added that Trump is the victim of a partisan plot "to corrupt the extraordinary power of impeachment for use as a political tool to overturn the result of the 2016 election and to interfere in the 2020 election."

"It needs to be criminal behavior, criminal in nature," said Alan Dershowitz, a member of the President's legal team. "The articles of impeachment are two non-criminal actions, namely obstruction of Congress and abuse of power."

The brief adds "the framers adopted a standard that requires a violation of established law to state an impeachable offense. By contrast, in their articles of impeachment, House Democrats have not even attempted to identify any law that was violated."

But some legal scholars state the President doesn't have to break the law to commit an impeachable offense.

Democrats say "the facts are indisputable and the evidence is overwhelming" that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

"If the President is so confident in his case if Leader McConnell is so confident the President did nothing wrong, why don't they want the case to be presented in broad daylight?" Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked.

"We believe that once you hear those initial presentations the only conclusion will be that the President has done nothing wrong," White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the senators.

Cipollone will represent Trump along with his personal attorney Jay Sekulow.

Sekulow attacked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) arguments against executive privilege by quoting his own words against him. Schiff argued the president had attempted to obstruct the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry by telling his senior aides not comply with congressional subpoenas directing them to appear and testify in front of House committees.

Sekulow reminded Schiff of the words he used when the Republican majority House held then-Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt for refusing to release documents relating to Operation Fast and Furious.

"With respect to the Holder contempt proceedings, Mr. Manager Schiff wrote, 'The White House assertion of privilege is backed by decades of precedent that has recognized the need for the President and his senior advisers to receive candid advice and information from their top aides.'"

"Indeed that's correct," Sekulow said, "Not because Manager Schiff said it, but because the Constitution requires it."

House Democrats call Cipollone a "material fact witness" who should be disqualified from defending the commander-in-chief.

The White House responded calling Democrats an "utter joke" saying this move to remove one of Trump's lawyers is a "political stunt."

With partisanship on full display, even before the afternoon trial session began, Senate Chaplain Barry Black took a moment in his opening prayer to remind all those present and watching on television on whom we can all rely.

"We declare that You alone are our hope," Black prayed.