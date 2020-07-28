Billionaire George Soros Gives Whopping $50M to Help Biden and Other Dems Win US Elections

Billionaire George Soros has set a new personal record in his latest attempt to influence US campaigns, reportedly donating more than $50 million for left-wing causes and candidates in the 2020 elections.

The Federal Election Commission shows he funneled $48 million through his own "Democracy PAC" this cycle and donated another $4 million directly to Democratic campaigns - totaling $52 million in contributions.

The Washington Free Beacon reports Soros' 2020 donations vastly exceeded his previous allocation of $22 million during the last presidential election.

Donations from the Democracy PAC, which Soros created, will fund the Nancy Pelosi-linked House Majority PAC, the Chuck Schumer-tied Senate Majority PAC, Planned Parenthood Votes, and the Sixteen Thirty Fund.

Soros's contributions include several hundred thousand to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, and the Biden Victory Fund.

One GOP worker told the Free Beacon, "George Soros's unprecedented spending further highlights just how dependent Democrats are on contributions from billionaires, despite their hypocritical rhetoric."

Soros, 89, said he views the 2020 elections as pivotal, saying the "fate of the world" is at risk.

Soros heavily supports the "vote-by-mail" system which has gained momentum due to COVID shutdowns, and includes "drop boxes inaccessible locations for voters to drop off ballots directly."

In a vote-by-mail system, voters receive a mail ballot, which is filled out and mailed back to the local registrar of voters.

Critics say the mail-in system benefits the Democratic Party, and Republicans worry about the possibility of voter fraud since mail-in voting is difficult to verify.

The latest attempts at mail-in voting in New York have caused severe delays and confusion in the vote-counting, overloading the election system.

