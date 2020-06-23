On a hot, humid June day at the White House, CBN News greeted President Donald Trump on the iconic colonnade outside the Oval Office.



During our time together both outside and inside the Oval Office, the president had a lot on his mind. It led to a wide-ranging interview that touched on numerous topics including the coronavirus, racial tensions, his poll numbers, John Bolton, the Supreme Court and even accusations of treason against President Obama.



But the main topic the president was itching to discuss was his 2020 election opponent: Joe Biden and making sure evangelicals understand what is at stake.





David Brody: "If Joe Biden gets elected President of the United States, what does that mean for America, exactly?"



President Trump: "Well, I can tell you what it means for your religion. It means choice. It means that you're going to put a radical Lefty on the Court and that's going to be the end of pro-life, it won't even have a chance. So, that's what it means. As you know, nobody has been more pro-life as president than I have."

The Supreme Court at Stake



President Trump: "If Biden gets in, look, he's not going to do it. Joe is shot. Somebody, whoever is going to be running the party is going to put radical Left judges on the Supreme Court and all over the court system. I think I'll have close to 300 judges by the time I finish my first term, hopefully a lot more than that, but it's a record number and we have pro-life judges, and you look at the Supreme Court, they're pro-life, so we'll see what happens."



David Brody: "What do you think of what happened with Neil Gorsuch in the 6-3 decision with the LGBT civil rights? That was a shock to a lot of folks."



President Trump: "I was surprised. I was surprised. Some people felt that it was a decision that they weren't as surprised as I was, yeah I was surprised."



David Brody: "And John Roberts? Is he the new Anthony Kennedy? Or potentially worse?"



President Trump: "Well, so far we're not doing too well. It says, look, we've had a lot of losses with a Court that was supposed to be in our favor. This is just to show what it means. You know, you'll probably have a couple of more judges in the next four years, it could even be more than that, could be three or four. If you have a radical Left group of judges, religion I think will be almost wiped out in America. If you look at it, pro-life will be absolutely wiped out. So if you have that happening, pro-life is going to be out. It's going to be gone."

Who's Winning the 2020 Race?



David Brody: "What do you make of the state of the race right now? We've seen polls, even some friendly polls showing you behind. Do you buy any of that?"



President Trump: "I don't because I see much enthusiasm right now. I see so much enthusiasm and a lot of it in terms of what you're talking about, has to do with the whole pro-life movement. A lot of it has to do with that, but I think we're doing much better than we did in '16. And I think there's actually more enthusiasm than there was in '16."



David Brody: "Why do you think that?"



President Trump: "I just think it. I feel it. I mean, I see it. Now we got hit with this horrible pandemic, but we've done a great job. We came up with testing, frankly, we test so much that it's almost unfair, you know, when they say cases were 25 million tests, and other countries are barely even testing."

Stop Testing for the Virus?



David Brody: "At the Tulsa rally when the media is hitting you on that where you said, 'I told my staff stop the testing,' they're saying 'was that tongue-in-cheek' or...?"



President Trump: "No. It's semi tongue-in-cheek. I say it all the time. I know some people thought it was tongue-in-cheek. It's unfair. We're doing so much testing, so much more than any other country. And to be honest with you, when you do more testing, you find more cases. And then they report our cases are through the roof. But other countries, many countries don't even test with real quality outside of you know, people that are very sick. So we go out and we test 25 million people, which is a lot, you never thought that was even possible. Most people didn't. And we could go up a lot higher than that. And I guess we are, but I tell my people, it's a double-edged sword because we do so much testing. And again, we have kids with sniffles and all of a sudden we report a case and they're are in no danger whatsoever. You know, if you look at the numbers, below 18, very few people are affected. The governor of New Jersey who is a very good guy but very liberal. That's okay. He was telling me thousands of deaths. And they only had one under 18. Think of it. One young person who died under the age of 18, with thousands of deaths so that tells you their immune system or something is doing well. And the one person did have a medical problem."

David Brody: "But just to clear up, there wasn't a direct order, if you will, to staff, to stop the testing."



President Trump: "No. But I think we put ourselves at a disadvantage."

Trump Says Bolton Is a Liar



David Brody: "I don't want to talk about the John Bolton book, but he did say something in that book about the media. He said something about you saying journalists should be jailed and then executed. I mean, you want to respond to that?"



President Trump: "He made it up. Look, he's admitted that he will lie. He's admitted that. There was a report that I saw where he will admit that he will lie in order to get the job done and he lied. I gave John Bolton a great opportunity and by the way, many of the things he said there were many other people in the room because it's not like I'm alone with one person. I have a lot of big delegations with me and they've got a big delegation. And Steve Mnuchin came out and Mike Pompeo came out and Mick Mulvaney came out. They all came out, and they said, it's a lie."

Obama and Treason



David Brody: "On Obama and the spying situation, this idea that they were spying on your campaign, you've been asked before about what crime he would have potentially committed."



President Trump: "Treason."



David Brody: "Well, that's what I was going to ask you."

President Trump: "It's treason. Look, when I came out a long time ago, I said they've been spying on our campaign. They've been 'taping', that was in quotes, meaning a modern-day version of 'taping', they were spying on my campaign, I told you that a long time ago. It turned out I was right. Let's see what happens to them now. I never met Durham because I want to stay out of it because otherwise, it's going to look political, but as you know, Durham is a highly respected person and Bill Barr is doing a great job as Attorney General. Let's see what they come up with but they don't have to tell me. All I have to do is read the papers – the insurance policy – "in case she doesn't win, we have an insurance policy." Well, that was all the stuff that we went through over the last two and a half years. Now we've caught them. We caught them cold. Strozk and Page, the two lovers, Brennan and Clapper the way they lied."



David Brody: "Democrats can't stand Bill Barr. They think he's political."



President Trump: "You know why? Because he's doing such a good job because he's law and order. He's got them in his crosshairs, and now we have to see what's going to happen."

Evangelicals and Trump



David Brody: "I want to turn to evangelicals for a little bit. Look, you've done a boatload for evangelicals, for sure. And as a matter of fact, you've over delivered for evangelicals..."



President Trump: "More than any president in history by a factor of 10."



David Brody: "Yeah, I don't think anybody would actually disagree with that. Let me ask you this about the law and order president and balancing that with compassion because the evangelicals that may want to go away from you, a percentage or two, will say they want to see more balance, especially with everything going on with George Floyd and coronavirus. So what is it exactly in that maybe in the future or what you've done this administration from a compassion standpoint that people should be aware of?"



President Trump: "Well, let me tell you. You have George Floyd. But you also have 14 people killed this weekend in Chicago. So you got to balance them out and say, wait a minute, we need law and order. And it's run – all of these problems, Seattle, Portland, Chicago. You could go to Oakland, You could go to Baltimore. What do they have in common? – They're run by Liberal Democrats just like Joe Biden. Our nation will go to hell if he gets elected. Your 401K's, which are now setting records, will go down, maybe to nothing, maybe to dust, because he's going to raise everybody's taxes. He has no idea what he's doing anyway. You know that. He didn't when he was in primetime 20 years ago, you know, he never got more than 1%. I used to call them "1% Joe." And then Obama took them off the trash heap and it's a fluke, nobody knows how this happened. He's running against these other people, whether you like their views or not, they were competent. And he got through that whole mess, right? And now he's sitting in a basement, and he doesn't want to come out. And this is what we're going to have. If he got elected, China will own the United States."

The Silent Majority in 2020



David Brody: "Do you think you're the underdog in this race?"



President Trump: "I don't know. I think we have tremendous support. I really do. I think it's the silent majority. There's a silent majority. It happened last time. Remember the people came out and everyone said where did all these people come from? And it really is, it's a group of people that's massive. And they work and they're smart, and they're brilliant. And they're this and that, everything is good. And many evangelicals are in that group. You know, I got a tremendous evangelical support. I mean Christian support was incredible for me. It was incredible. And I think it should be better because before I was talking, even you said, Well, are you sure? And I said, 'I'm sure.' But now I've done it. Again. they said I'm the most pro life president in history, by far, more so than Ronald Reagan. And so now I've established my credentials, before I was just talking. You ought to ask a guy like a Biden or ask his campaign, give a list of judges, see where they stand on pro-life, see where they stand on it. You will not be able to get that list because they're going to put an absolute radical Lefty in there in the Supreme Court and other judges."

Did God Pick Trump 'For Such a Time as This'?



David Brody: "I want to ask you, on the evangelical front. I've asked Sarah Sanders, Mike Pompeo, they all give me the same answer I say, 'Was President Trump put in office for such a time as this? Did God put President Trump in office for such a time as this?' I never asked you that question. What do you think?"



President Trump: "Well, I don't know what they said specifically."



David Brody: "They said yes."



President Trump: "Okay because Ben Carson said the same thing. You know, Ben Carson came to me because he ran a very effective campaign. And he did a good job. He really did. You know, he came in one of the top people. And he said to me, 'You know, you're going to win.' I said, 'Ben, I'm running against you. What are you telling me?' He said, 'You're going to win, because God put you here for this occasion.' I said, 'what a lovely thing to say.' That was the first one that I heard from Ben Carson. And it was during the campaign, I was running against him, and he was saying I'm going to win. He's a very high quality guy. He's done a great job in the administration."



David Brody: "Do you buy that?"



President Trump: "I almost don't even want to think about it because you know what? I hope it's true. All I'm going to do is I'm going to do my best and part of what I'm doing my best on is for the religious community, beyond evangelical, evangelicals a very big part is very important to me. You know, we have great support."



"I just hope I get tremendous evangelical Christian support and I'm not saying this as a bragging thing, nobody has done more for religion than I have. Look what I've done in Israel, which is a big thing with the evangelicals."



David Brody: "Tier A."



President Trump: "In many respects it is more important to the evangelicals than to Jewish people in this country. But look what I've done with the capital of Israel. You know, when you when you go into Jerusalem, what I've done. Every president said they were going to make Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. And then when they got into office, they didn't do it. When I say every, many for decades, they've all been campaigning. And I understand why. Because when I got into office, as soon as they thought I was even considering it, I was called by so many world leaders asking me in the strongest of terms, not to do it. And they all changed their mind. Not that they changed their mind, they just didn't do it. I did it. Golan Heights I did. You know, probably the biggest thing I did for Israel was Iran, breaking up that horrible deal made by President Obama $150 billion, $1.8 billion in cash. So I've done a lot for religion, and I've done a lot for the evangelicals, and I hope we can have your support and if Biden gets even 1%, it would be terrible. And you can forget about the pro-life movement because it'll be, it will be over."



David Brody: "Mr. President, your time is valuable. Thank you."



President Trump: "Thank you so much, David."



David Brody: "Thank you so much."