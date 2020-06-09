With a Huge Lead in the Presidential Race, Biden Joins Trump in Saying 'Don't Defund Police'

President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden, actually agree on something.

The two candidates are both rejecting calls to defund the police.

"No, I don't support defunding the police," Biden said.

President Donald Trump said he's "appalled" by the idea.

"There won't be defunding, there won't be dismantling of our police," Trump said.

House and Senate Democrats then unveiled a sweeping police and criminal justice reform bill. Among other measures, it would ban choke-holds and no-knock warrants, give state attorneys general more independence to investigate alleged abuses and make it easier for people to recover damages from police when their rights are violated.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "Today with the 'Justice in Policing Act,' the Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action."

Democratic lawmakers took a knee before introducing what they say is a long-overdue response to racial injustices in law enforcement.

George Floyd will be buried today in Houston, carried home in a horse-drawn carriage. Floyd, who was 46, will be laid to rest next to his mother.

"This man whose death has changed the world – he's changed the world. You have to come. You know, you have to. I can't explain it," one mourner said.

The former police officer charged with murdering Floyd, Derek Chauvin, made a court appearance in Minneapolis via video feed and had his bail set at $1.25 million.

Joe Biden met privately for more than an hour with Floyd's family, including his daughter Gianna.

The protests and riots stemming from Floyd's death at the hands of police are taking center stage on the presidential campaign.

A new CNN survey released Monday shows Joe Biden with a whopping 14 point lead over the president, 55 to 41 percent.

And Democrats hope to use the uproar over the George Floyd killing against President Trump. But on CBN News' Faith Nation program, Chief Political Analyst David Brody said Biden's opposition to defunding the police pits him against the far left of his own party, which he needs to win the White House.

"Joe Biden just said, 'No I don't want to defund the police,' so he's putting his marker down in the center, the more moderate lane, but that's not going to work for the far left," Brody warned, "They're very active, they're very loud, and Biden needs all of them to mobilize against Trump, and if he starts to fracture with them, that's a problem in November. "

Meanwhile, a Minneapolis court has ordered the city to implement a series of structural changes in policing, banning neck restraints, chokeholds, and requiring officers to report "unauthorized use of force" by fellow officers.

