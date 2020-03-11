Blunders from Democratic Front Runner Joe Biden Leave Some Scratching Their Heads

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden is making headlines again for another verbal gaffe, this time cursing at someone on the campaign trial while in Michigan.

While visiting an auto assembly plant, Biden and an auto worker got into a heated discussion over guns, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The worker told Biden he was "actively trying to take away our Second Amendment right and take away our guns."

"You're full of s***," Biden said to the worker.



A press wrangler attempted to intervene but was quieted by the former vice president.

"I support the Second Amendment, just like right now if you yelled 'fire', that's not free speech," Biden said. "From the very beginning, I had a shotgun, I had a twenty gauge, twelve gauge. I am not taking your gun away at all. Do you need 100 rounds? No."

The worker repeated the charge, "You're going to take our guns," but Biden pushed back. "I did not say that! I did not!"

Biden has suffered a series of recent blunders, including a failed attempt to recite the Declaration of Independence during a campaign speech in Texas. The video of that mistake has gone viral.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident," Biden said. "All men and women are created, by the, you know the, you know the thing."

Millions of people have watched the gaffe on Twitter:

Joe Biden tries to quote the Declaration of Independence, failspic.twitter.com/ULzGB0XtQK — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) March 2, 2020

And Biden called a 21-year-old college student a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" during a campaign stop in New Hampshire last month.

It happened when Madison Moore asked Biden if voters should remain confident in his abilities after he suffered a weak performance in the Iowa caucuses.

Biden asked the student if she had ever been to a caucus. When Moore said she had, that's when Biden boldly called her a liar.

Joe Biden to New Hampshire voter asking about why he lost in Iowa “you’re a lying dog-faced pony solider” pic.twitter.com/H7F6zwjLkL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 9, 2020

Moore told the Macon Telegraph that the joke was "kind of insulting."

"It was kind of humiliating to be called a liar on national TV by the former vice president," Moore said. "Instead of answering that question straightforward, his immediate response was to attempt to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience."

To be fair, candidates across the spectrum have had plenty of verbal gaffes during election seasons, and President Trump has come under fire for comments he's made in recent years as well.

Despite Biden's blunders, he leads Bernie Sanders in the Democratic delegate race with 823 to Sanders' 663 and he's already talking about how he will campaign against President Trump in the general election.