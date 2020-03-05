'Schumer Sounded More Like a Stalker Than a Statesman': Top Senate Dem Widely Criticized for Threatening Gorsuch, Kavanaugh

Senate Republicans and legal experts alike are expressing outrage over the public threat issued Wednesday by the top Senate Democrat, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions," Schumer shouted as left-wing activists cheered at a rally near the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took Schumer to the woodshed Thursday on the floor of the Senate.

"There is nothing to call this except a 'threat'," McConnell said. "And there is absolutely no question to whom it was directed."

"Contrary to what the Democratic Leader has tried to claim, he very, very clearly was not addressing Republican lawmakers or anyone else. He literally directed the statement to the justices by name."

"The minority leader of the United States Senate threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Period," he said.

Contrary to what the Democratic Leader has tried to claim, he very clearly was not addressing Republican lawmakers. The minority leader of the United States Senate threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. Period. pic.twitter.com/DZJb5qW7yO — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 5, 2020

Top legal mind Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University, tweeted, "Schumer's threat to the Court that 'you will pay the price' is a direct attack on the integrity of our courts. I criticized Trump for his reckless comments about the courts. Where is the chorus of condemnation of Schumer? Schumer sounded more like a stalker than a statesman."

Schumer's threat to the Court that "you will pay the price" is a direct attack on the integrity of our courts. I criticized Trump for his reckless comments about the courts. Where is the chorus of condemnation of Schumer? Schumer sounded more like a stalker than a statesman. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 4, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote that he believes Schumer should face censure for the statement: "I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt."

I would call on Schumer to apologize, but we all know he has no shame. So tomorrow I will introduce a motion to censure Schumer for his pathetic attempt at intimidation of #SupremeCourt — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 5, 2020

A spokesperson for Schumer said he was talking about the political price Republicans will pay for putting Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch on the court.

And on the Senate floor Thursday, Schumer tried to take back his threat, saying it wasn't meant to be a threat.

"I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn't have used the words I did but in no way was I making a threat," Schumer reportedly claimed.

Hawley called that a "non-apology".

"Schumer refusing to take responsibility. This non-apology is the equivalent of 'I'm sorry you feel that way.' He threatened #SupremeCourt Justices. Personally. By name. He should be censured #CensureSchumer," Hawley tweeted.

Even liberal legal expert Laurence Tribe called Schumer's comments a serious danger.

Tribe tweeted, "These remarks by @SenSchumer were inexcusable. Chief Justice Roberts was right to call him on his comments. I hope the Senator, whom I've long admired and consider a friend, apologizes and takes back his implicit threat. It's beneath him and his office."

Conservative activist James Woods warns that these types of verbal threats pose a serious danger because they sometimes trigger violence by extremists.

"He makes these thuggish threats, the #Antifa hoodlums take up arms. This is how @SteveScalise was almost murdered by a #BernieBro. It's astonishing that the Senate Democrat leader would threaten Justices of the Supreme Court," Woods tweeted.

