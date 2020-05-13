Judge Won't Dismiss Michael Flynn Charges, Biden and Other Obama Officials Outed for Possible Role in Case

WASHINGTON - The presiding judge in the case of Michael Flynn is holding off on dismissing charges against the former national security adviser.

The Justice Department requested that move, but Judge Emmet Sullivan has decided to first allow outside parties to weigh in before he makes a decision.

New evidence shows the FBI's goal of Flynn's interview was to "truth/admission or to get him to lie." This caused the DOJ to conclude that Flynn's prosecution was "unjustified," that he was targeted by the FBI for entrapment.

Charges were brought against Flynn back in 2017 by former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into Russia election meddling.

Flynn admitted lying twice to the FBI about his dealings with Russia and faces up to 5 years in prison on the felony charge.

President Barack Obama, who forced Flynn's removal from his own administration, had warned then-President-Elect Trump about bringing him back to the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says President Trump is diverting attention away from the pandemic and needs to focus on the economic and health crisis.

"I know nothing about these moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one," Biden said. "Number two, this is all about diversion. This is a game this guy plays all the time."

Attorney General William Barr insists it was "his duty" to drop charges against Flynn. This week nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees disagreed and in a letter called on Barr to step down as attorney general claiming he "assaulted the rule of law."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell sent several Republican senators a list of former senior Obama administration officials who might have been involved in efforts to "unmask" Flynn during the presidential transition period, according to media reports.

The list features top figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden, then-FBI Director James Comey and intelligence chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper. It also included Obama's then-chief of staff Denis McDonough.

"While the principals are identified below, we cannot confirm they saw the unmasked information," the document read.