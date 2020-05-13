New Bill Aims to Include Larger Nonprofits and Faith-Based Groups in PPP Loans

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) introduced a bill on Wednesday aimed at allowing larger nonprofits and faith-based groups access to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Under the current law, only businesses with less than 500 employees qualify. The new bill would eliminate the 500-employee cap for nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

"Churches, YMCAs, and other organizations are doing amazing work during this difficult time to provide childcare, meals, and other support for families and children," said Loeffler in a statement. "This legislation will allow them to access loans to help them keep their doors open and continue serving their communities while ensuring no taxpayer dollars go to abortion providers."

The Limiting Infant Fatality and Empowering Nonprofit Organization Workforces Act, or LIFE NOW, would also prohibit taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.

"Paycheck Protection Program funds are for saving jobs and helping people, not ending lives," said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), one of the bill's cosponsors. "Our legislation prohibits taxpayer-funded bailouts for abortion providers and allows larger nonprofits seeking to better their communities to access the assistance they need."

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) are also sponsoring the legislation.

"Subjecting not-for-profit organizations to affiliation rules has left out large nonprofits like the YMCA and numerous churches and faith-based organizations that serve our communities with food, shelter, and other important assistance before, during, and after this pandemic," Lankford explained. "We need them to be able to keep their doors open now more than ever."

