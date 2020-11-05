AZ Vote Tally Shifting Back Toward Trump, Even CNN Admits Fox News Called the Race Too Soon for Biden

It turns out President Trump may have had a really good reason to be upset with Fox News for declaring on election night that Biden won Arizona even though many of the votes still hadn't been counted.

In fact, Arizona is still counting ballots in its most populous county, Maricopa County, and as it's been counting, Trump has been gaining ground on Biden.

Now an expert in data journalism, Nate Silver, the founder and editor-in-chief of the data journalism site FiveThirtyEight, says Fox News made a big mistake. Silver is calling on Fox and AP to retract their decision.

"I think the calls that were previously made should be retracted now," Silver said Wednesday night in his blog.

Even CNN is admitting that the latest results from Maricopa County prove that Trump could "at least pull even" with Biden in the vote tally in Arizona.

Biden still has the lead though. With 88 percent of the vote tallied, Biden is leading by less than 70,000 votes, but as we noted, Trump has already made up quite a bit of ground.

Silver says it's still unclear though. "I don't know, I guess I'd say that Biden will win Arizona if you forced me to pick, but I sure as heck don't think the state should have been called by anyone."

