Biden Forms COVID Advisory Board, Calls for Governors to Mandate Masks for All Americans

The establishment media's declared winner of the 2020 election is not waiting until Inauguration Day and is already getting to work. Joe Biden is focusing on the pandemic and on Monday he created a coronavirus working group.

Leading the COVID advisory board is former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler, and Yale University public health care expert Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Biden's plan includes doubling the number of COVID testing sites and boosting tracing. It calls on governors to mandate the wearing of masks in public and for the task force to look at racial disparities.

"The challenge before us right now is still immense and growing and although we are not in office yet, I'm just laying out what we expect to do and hope can be done some of it between now and the time we are sworn in," Biden said.

The nation passed the sobering total of 10 million infections on Monday, and there have been more than 237,000 deaths from COVID-19.

"We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democratic or Republican lives, American lives," Biden said. "Please, I implore you, wear a mask."

Biden pledged during the campaign to make testing free and widely available; to hire thousands of health workers to help implement contact-tracing programs; and to instruct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide clear, expert-informed guidelines, among other proposals.

President Trump is not conceding the presidential election yet as his team files numerous lawsuits to challenge results where fraud is suspected and where votes came in after Election Day. On Monday, Trump focused on Pfizer's announcement and the positive reaction in financial markets.

"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" he tweeted.

An interim analysis of the Pfizer vaccine, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the US and five other countries.

Pfizer says an early look at the data suggests the shots maybe 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

