Biden Planning Executive Orders for Immediate Reversal of These Trump Policies

WASHINGTON - On January 20th, the nation could see an abrupt change in policy if the White House shifts from President Trump to Joe Biden.

If Biden prevails in the courts and becomes the 46th president, he plans to reverse several of Trump's policies by executive orders.

First, Biden plans to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. "Climate change, global warming is a threat to humanity," Biden said. "We have a moral obligation to deal with it."

The former VP wants to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 by spending a proposed $2 trillion for clean energy and infrastructure.

Biden also wants to rejoin the World Health Organization and the Iran Nuclear Deal as long as the radical Islamic regime – listed by the US State Department as a global sponsor of terrorism – comes back into compliance on its nuclear weapons plan.

"Iran has a robust ballistic missile system that can deliver a nuclear warhead," said CBN's Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell. "Now they have a missile train where they can fire multiple ballistic missiles at one time and even Israel with the world's best anti-missile system may not be able to hit all those incoming missiles."

Iran claims it would reduce its stockpile of uranium if Biden lifts sanctions on Tehran which Iran's Foreign Minister suggests could be done through "three executive orders."

Biden also aims to use executive powers to repeal Trump's travel ban from heavily Islamic countries where terrorists find refuge, like Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen.

He wants to reinstate the Dreamers program which allows kids of undocumented immigrants to remain in the US.

Biden's team is planning the EO route in case the Senate stays in Republican hands, making legislation a challenge. The nation won't know that outcome until early January when run-off elections are held for two US Senate seats in Georgia.

Biden also plans to campaign for the two Democrat senate candidates in Georgia. His chief of staff says staffers from the presidential campaign are already on the ground helping candidates Jon Ossof and Raphael Warnock.

The Trump administration has also been making the case for Republicans in the Peach State, saying Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler need to be re-elected so the GOP can maintain majority control of the US Senate.

As campaigning continues in Georgia, Loeffler is off of the trail for now. She's in self-quarantine after getting conflicting reports on COVID-19 tests.

